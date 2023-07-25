Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has said that no fewer than about 156 communities in 9 Local Government Areas of the state have been affected by flood disasters in parts of the state, adding that in addition to this was also windstorms reported in both Mariga and Kontagora LGA s of the state.

The Public Relations of the Agency, Malam Ibrahim Huesseni stated this in a press statement issued and obtained by the Tribune Online on Sunday.

He stated further that among the affected 9 local Government Areas worse hit by the flood disaster include Mokwa, Lapai, Katcha Lavun, Gbako, Rijau, Magama and Bosso LGAs.

Others according to the release was Bosso, Chanchaga, and Edati local government areas respectively.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

