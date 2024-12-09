MEGA Project expert, Jimoh Ibrahim, a senator from Ondo South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate and a speaker at the 2024 Oxford Major Programme Management conference, has advised global stakeholders not to lament Nigeria’s 11,866 abandoned mega projects.

Ibrahim encouraged them to view this situation as a significant opportunity for sustainable development, noting that had these mega projects been successful, Nigeria might have resembled the United Kingdom.

He cited Ajaokuta, where the government has spent $11 billion over 43 years without producing steel. The site has remained abandoned for those 43 years.

Ibrahim also cited other examples such as Malabo, Sure-P, SAT-1, and the National Library as part of Nigeria’s failed mega projects.

Ibrahim acknowledged that corruption is a critical issue but emphasised that it is not peculiar or confined to Nigeria; as it affects many significant projects across geo-centric politics.

He said, “Yes, I recognise that corruption is a notable problem in Nigeria. I have observed cost overruns and schedule delays in the UK Crossrail project, which has escalated from the estimated total cost of £14.8bn to £18.7bn!

“Similarly disappointing, the US government faced a loss of $65 billion in one megaproject, Nevada’s Yucca, with no relief since the Obama administration cancelled the project after the staggering loss!”

Ibrahim stated that the megaproject consistently brings complexities, as even the most prudent governments occasionally invest state funds in questionable initiatives.

The Nigeria Challenge primarily pertains to the difficulties in translating the benefits of mega projects into value creation.

He urged the Nigerian government to prioritise completing abandoned megaprojects, requesting the Tinubu administration to designate all unused projects as ‘National Failed Projects’ and to take steps to complete some of them.

Senator Ibrahim asserted that only operational mega projects can mitigate Nigeria’s ethnic diversity. He referenced the Akpabio Stadium, Jonathan’s successful railway, and Abuja and Lagos airports as remarkable successes of national unity.

In return, the University of Oxford gave Ibrahim a certificate of appreciation and extended congratulations on his status as a proud alumnus of Oxford.

He is globally celebrated as the first-ever Business Doctorate graduate of the University of Cambridge.

Furthermore, his successful completion of the PhD in modern war and foresight in establishing the proposed University of Fortune in Nigeria showcased Jimoh Ibrahim’s pioneering book on African mega projects at the conference.

Jimoh Ibrahim is an alumnus of the MSc in Major Programme Management at the Said Business School of the University of Oxford.

