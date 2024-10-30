Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Group has completed the acquisition of BDCG Holdings Company, which owns one of the biggest exhibition spaces in London, the Business Design Centre (BDC).

The deal was completed through ADNEC’s wholly owned subsidiary ExCel London (Excel), with financial details of the transaction not disclosed.

BDC is a Grade II listed venue in North London, spanning a 4.5-acre freehold estate and hosts popular events such as the London Art Fair, HIX and the Surface Design Show.

The estate also houses 6,000 sqm of event and conference space and the freehold title to the Hilton Hotel land located in Islington, London.

ADNEC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-listed Modon Holding, said the move is part of the company’s strategy to facilitate growth in the global events industry.

Excel, which was acquired by ADNEC in 2008, has now become the largest integrated conference and exhibitions venue in Europe following the acquisition.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

