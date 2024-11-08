Egypt - Orascom Financial Holding’s (OFH) board has approved in principle the offer submitted by Klivvr Holding to acquire 59.4 million shares, or 98.99%, in Klivvr for Electronics Development and E-Payments, as per a filing.

The offer is pending the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the regulatory authorities.

The board has also approved appointing Prime Capital as a vertified independent financial advisor to decide upon the fair value of Klivvr for Electronics Development’s capital.

