Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications (TechCo) operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has announced robust consolidated financial results for the full-year 2025 (FY-25), and fourth quarter (Q4-25) ended 31 December 2025.

The group now serves 50.9 million active customers, a 4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

For FY-2025, Zain Group generated consolidated revenue of KD2.3 billion ($7.44 billion), up 14% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA for the period reached KD780 million ($2.54 billion), with EBITDA growth of 11%, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 34%. Consolidated net income reached KD239 million ($777 million), up 103% YoY. Earnings per share amounted to 55 fils ($0.18).

All FY-2025 figures are compared to the restated FY-2024 results following the application of IAS 29, the group said.

For Q4-25, Zain Group generated consolidated revenue of KD600 million ($2 billion), up 10% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter reached KD214 million ($696 million), reflecting an EBITDA margin of 36%. Net income reached KD47 million ($151 million). Earnings per share amounted to 11 fils ($0.03).

Other key highlights

* Zain Group invested $1.5 billion in Capex, a 40% increase, representing 20% of revenue, on network expansion, technology modernization, digital transformation initiatives.

* Data revenue grew 13% YoY to $2.8 billion, representing 37% of group’s 2025 revenue.

* New business verticals delivered $743 million in revenue, representing a robust growth of 67% YoY, and now account for around 10% of Zain Group’s total revenue.

* Groupwide Enterprise revenue grew 13% YoY with ZainTECH revenue growth of 55% YoY.

* Fintech groupwide revenue was up 28% YoY, total transactions volume was up 24%

Zain Group Chairman Osamah Al Furaih said: “The collaborative efforts of board and executive management in the systematic implementation of the company’s transformative ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy has resulted in an excellent year of growth that has future-proofed Zain for many years ahead. The focus on network expansion, digital innovation and comprehensive ESG programs, is driving sustainable value creation for our stakeholders.”

Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi commented: "The strong financial performance in 2025 was underpinned by multiple key strategic initiatives across our TechCo business operations. Disciplined Capex and Opex management, the accelerated momentum of our new business verticals, combined with targeted investments of $1.5 billion in network expansion, technology upgrades, and fiber optic deployment, ensured our ability to meet the growing lucrative demand for digital services from government, enterprise, and individual clients.”

“All our key operations recorded solid financial results for the year that we expect to replicate in 2026 and beyond. Zain Kuwait maintained its market leadership with a healthy 4% revenue growth due to a focus on growing the government and enterprise business and launching 5G Advanced services that enhancing the customer experience. Kuwait now ranks among the first countries worldwide to deploy 5G Advanced commercially, underscoring its pioneering role in adopting cutting-edge telecom technologies and enhancing its position as a forward-looking digital hub.”

“Zain Saudi Arabia recorded its highest ever revenue of SAR11 billion on the back of its 5G network and focus on B2B revenue as well as fostering its digital operator ‘Yaqoot’ and fintech business, ‘Tamam’. Zain Iraq revenues surged by 20%, fuelled by the sustained commercial momentum, continued network deployment, and the successful diversification of revenues from its subsidiaries, Next Generation and Horizon. The gradual restoration of the network and customer growth in Zain Sudan is driving exceptional growth on all financials making it Zain’s most profitable operation for the year. Both Zain Jordan and Bahrain’s 5G expansion are paying off with healthy revenue and customer growth.”

“Nurturing the investments we made in new business verticals are yielding significant results, with annual revenue for ZOI (up 100%), ZainTECH (up 55%), and fintech services (up 28%) across our footprint registering impressive growth of 67% combined to reach USD 743 million in 2025, representing 10% of the Group's total revenue. We will continue to foster these lucrative business lines and confident they will continue their trajectory growth in the years ahead.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

