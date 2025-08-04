Abu Dhabi - Waha Capital registered 36% higher net profits at AED 367.82 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to AED 269.38 million in H1-24.

The total income grew by 15% to AED 711.18 million in H1-25 from AED 620.49 million in the same period of 2024, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the equity holders of the parent stood at AED 0.112 as of 30 June 2025, compared to AED 0.111 in H1-24.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Waha Capital swung to net profits of AED 210.30 million, versus net losses of AED 11.69 million as of 30 June 2024.

The total income hit AED 381.31 million in Q2-25, reflecting a 144% year-on-year (YoY) leap from AED 155.74 million.

Basic and diluted EPS attributable to the equity holders of the parent jumped to AED 0.069 in April-June 2025 from AED 0.021 in Q2-24.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Waha Capital, stated: “Waha Capital remains committed to delivering sustainable returns for shareholders while playing a meaningful role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global financial and investment hub.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, commented: "Waha Capital generated net profit of AED 209 million in H1-25, one of our most profitable first half performances in recent years."

"Waha Land’s successful sale of Stages 1 and 2A to Aldar marked another key milestone for the Group. This transaction is the culmination of over a decade of investment and value creation, demonstrating our ability to unlock long-term value and capital to accelerate future development and growth," Al Nowais added.

In Q1-25, Waha Capital posted net profits of AED 157.52 million, lower by 44% than AED 281.08 million in Q1-24.

