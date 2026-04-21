Qatar - Vodafone Qatar sustained its growth momentum in the first three months of 2026, reporting a net profit of QR201mn, reflecting a significant 24% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase, mainly driven by continued revenue growth across core services and ongoing focus on cost efficiency.

Total revenue for the period increased by 7.1% y-o-y to QR914mn, due to sustained growth across the company’s core business lines, including mobility, managed services, fixed broadband, and Internet of Things (IoT). Service revenue grew by 9.4% to QR787mn.

EBITDA for the period exceeded QR406mn, reflecting a 13.4% y-o-y growth, positively impacted by higher service revenue and disciplined cost management. As a result, EBITDA margin improved by 2.5ppts to 44.5%. On an underlying basis, excluding equipment revenue, EBITDA margin reached 50%. Vodafone Qatar is now serving 2.1mn mobile customers.

The company generated robust operating free cash flow of QR258mn in Q1, supported by strong collections and disciplined working capital management.

Net profit margin increased to 22%, up by 3.0ppts compared to the previous year. This performance translated into an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 15%, an improvement of 1.34ppts, demonstrating Vodafone Qatar’s continued focus on enhancing profitability and delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.

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