SHARJAH: United Arab Bank (UAB) has announced a strategic collaboration with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to facilitate access to Abu Dhabi based capital markets.

This partnership will enable UAB’s customers to seamlessly subscribe for upcoming IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) directly through the bank, or through ADX’s eIPO Investor Portal, ensuring a simple, secure, and customer-centric experience.

This collaboration further strengthens UAB’s wealth offering and digital proposition by integrating investment opportunities into its ecosystem. It empowers customers to participate in the UAE’s dynamic capital markets with enhanced accessibility and transparency.

The signing ceremony, hosted at ADX’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, and Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, along with senior executives from both organizations.

Leveraging this partnership, UAB customers will benefit from a fully integrated IPO application process, directly accessible via UAB’s Mobile Application. This initiative transforms what was once a complex procedure into a smooth, guided experience. It enables customers to subscribe to new market opportunities with confidence and ease.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, commented, “Through this collaboration, we are proud to extend our partnership with ADX and expand our services beyond traditional banking by giving our customers direct access to IPO opportunities. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation, customer empowerment, and creating long-term value. By embedding investment services into our digital channels, we are enabling our customers to engage with the UAE’s thriving capital markets in a more inclusive and transparent way.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “ADX is pleased to collaborate with United Arab Bank to provide investors with seamless access to IPO subscriptions through our eIPO Investor Portal and the bank’s channels. This initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing the investor journey with innovative digital solutions. Partnering with leading institutions to expand access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets remains central to our strategy as we continue offering a broader range of products and services for issuers and investors.”

The partnership underscores UAB’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation and customer empowerment, while reaffirming its strategy to deliver innovative, market-relevant solutions that create meaningful opportunities for growth.