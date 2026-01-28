PHOTO
DUBAI - First Abu Dhabi Bank reported an increase of 22% in fourth-quarter net profit, driven by growth in its operating income amid "sustained business momentum" and rising non-interest income, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The UAE's largest lender by assets reported net profit of 5.1 billion dirhams ($1.39 billion) in the last three months of 2025, beating analysts' expectations of 4.9 billion dirhams, according to mean estimates compiled by LSEG.
It proposed a cash dividend of 80 fils per share. ($1=3.6721 UAE dirham)
