DUBAI - First Abu ‍Dhabi ‍Bank reported an increase ​of 22% in fourth-quarter ⁠net profit, driven by growth ⁠in its ‌operating income amid "sustained business momentum" and rising ⁠non-interest income, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ⁠UAE's largest lender ​by assets reported net profit of 5.1 ‍billion dirhams ($1.39 billion) ​in the last three months of 2025, beating analysts' expectations of 4.9 billion dirhams, according to mean estimates compiled by LSEG.

It proposed a ⁠cash dividend of ‌80 fils per share. ($1=3.6721 UAE ‌dirham)

(Reporting ⁠by Federico Maccioni; Editing ⁠by Clarence Fernandez)