Abu Dhabi - Gulf Medical Projects Company (GMPC) achieved AED 69.68 million in net profits after tax during the first six months (6M) of 2025, higher by 46.32% year-on-year (YoY) than AED 47.62 million.

Revenues stood at AED 365.41 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual hike from AED 331.21 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to AED 0.08 in H1-25 from AED 0.05 a year earlier.

Results for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net profits after tax reached AED 40.78 million, reflecting an annual jump from AED 24.41 million.

The revenues increased to AED 185.36 million in April-June 2025 from AED 164.15 million in Q2-24, whereas the basic and diluted EPS climbed to AED 0.05 from AED 0.02.

