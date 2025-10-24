ABU DHABI - EasyLease PJSC, a subsidiary of IHC, has reported strong financial performance in the nine-month period ending 30th September 2025, with operating profit increasing 92% year-on-year (YoY) to AED63 million and revenue reaching AED516 million, marking a significant 77% YoY growth.

The strong financial performance was driven by the core mobility and logistics segment, supported by sustained demand in last-mile delivery across e-commerce and food sectors. Revenue from this segment reached AED308 million, up 31% YoY and profits increased 56% to AED36 million.

Net profit climbed 71% to AED48 million, and EBITDA rose 67% to AED127 million, reflecting EasyLease’s disciplined execution and operational efficiency.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said, "Our consistent top-line expansion, driven by our operational model, demonstrates the strength of our diversified mobility platform. The integration of Gallega Group Holdings DMCC and expansion of our fleet underline our ability to capture value across the mobility and logistics ecosystem.”

EasyLease’s active rental fleet grew by 40% in the nine-month period to 30 September 2025, reflecting both organic expansion and targeted fleet additions across key customer segments. Steady utilisation rates across the expanded fleet have supported revenue growth while maintaining healthy unit economics.

Additionally, the successful integration of Gallega Group Holdings DMCC has significantly broadened EasyLease’s service portfolio, adding depth across logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management. The expanded portfolio has enabled cross-sector synergies and enhanced customer value.

Following the launch of United Trans Jordan, Q3 saw continued regional traction, reinforcing the company’s strategy to scale its integrated mobility platform across high-growth GCC markets. EasyLease’s footprint now spans Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.