Dubai - The net profits after tax of Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development soared by 699% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 18.83 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from AED 2.35 million.

The total income reached AED 66.69 million as of 30 June 2025, an annual jump of 62% from AED 41.26 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged to AED 0.034 in H1-25 from AED 0.004 in the same period of 2024.

Financials for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Al Ramz Corporation generated AED 12.11 million net profit, higher than AED 747,000 in the same period last year.

The total income hiked to AED 36.07 million in Q2-25 from AED 19.72 million in Q2-24, while the basic and diluted EPS increased to AED 0.022 from AED 0.001.

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director of Al Ramz Corporation, noted: “We are proud to have been entrusted with landmark mandates from ADNOC Group, further cementing our leadership in market making across the region.”

Al Dandashi added: “As we continue to grow across business lines and geographies, we remain focused on shaping and advancing the financial markets ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.”

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, Al Ramz Corporation delivered higher net profits at AED 6.72 million, compared to AED 1.61 million in Q1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

