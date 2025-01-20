RIYADH: Turkish grocery delivery company Getir and its biggest shareholder, Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, remained at odds on Sunday over a restructuring plan which Mubadala says is vital to ensure Getir's future.

Mubadala said in a statement Getir's shareholders had voted to approve the restructuring, but one of Getir's co-founders told Reuters he would continue to pursue legal action against Mubadala after a vote which he had called an "illegal coup".

Mubadala said Getir's independent directors had unanimously approved the restructuring, which Reuters previously reported would separate noncore businesses from the profitable local grocery delivery operations, which Mubadala would acquire, in return for a $250 million investment.

The remaining subsidiaries would be placed in a structure controlled by Getir's founders, Salur and Serkan Borancili.

"The approval of this restructuring plan marks a significant milestone for Getir, enabling access to critical funding and resources necessary to execute against the existing long-term strategy," Mubadala said, without giving any further details of the vote.

Yet Nazim Salur said the founders had applied to the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, which will hold a hearing on the issue on Friday. The founders will also take legal action in Turkey and Britain, Salur said.

"We'll continue fighting," he said.

Mubabala previously told Reuters it had promoted its plan after Getir's founders "demonstrated an inability" to complete a June agreement for funding and splitting the company in two.

Getir, a pioneer of fast grocery delivery, was once valued at more than $10 billion but has been bruised as consumer demand for deliverables waned.

