Saudi tech firm Ejada Systems Company will offer 20.25 million shares, representing 45% of the company’s share capital in its IPO.

The company has received a nod from the Saudi Capital Market Authority, with the offering limited to qualified investors.

In October, Bloomberg reported the IPO valuation could reach $1.5 billion, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Al Rajhi Capital hired to arrange the offering.

Al Rajhi Bank is the largest shareholder in Ejada, holding 86% shareholding while 10% is held by Al Jazira Bank and 4% by Walaa Alghad Fund.

Ejada specialises in IT services and solutions.

(Writing by Bindu Rai)

