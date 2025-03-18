Riyadh – National Industrialization Company (Tasnee) posted 49.01% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 102.80 million in 2024, compared to SAR 201.60 million.

Revenues hit SAR 3.90 billion as of 31 December 2024, an annual growth of 9.36% from SAR 3.56 billion, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.15 last year from SAR 0.30 in 2023.

At the end of 30 September 2024, Tasnee recorded net profits valued at SAR 69.80 million, down by 63.58% from SAR 191.70 million in 2023.

