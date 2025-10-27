PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay reported on Monday a smaller loss before tax of 317 million rand ($18.31 million) as trading losses in its core Pick n Pay business reduced by 13.5%.
($1 = 17.3125 rand)
