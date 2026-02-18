Bahrain - Solidarity Bahrain, one of the largest insurance companies in the kingdom and a subsidiary of Solidarity Group Holding, announced its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

In line with applicable accounting standards and reporting requirements, the company has, effective April 1, 2025, consolidated Bahrain National Insurance Company (bni) and Bahrain National Life Assurance Company (bnl) into its financial statements, with the impact reflected from the second quarter of the year.

The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of BD2.047 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to BD3.156m for the corresponding period in the previous year, representing a 35 per cent decrease. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at 12 fils, compared to 18.5 fils for the same period in 2024.

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased to BD2.129m, compared to BD3.136m in the same period of the previous year, representing a 33pc decrease. This decrease is primarily due to a one-off bargain purchase gain recorded from the Alliance Insurance acquisition in the previous year.

For the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to BD8.724m, compared to BD6.891 million for the corresponding period in 2024, reflecting a 27pc increase. Earnings per share for the year reached 51.3 fils, up from 40.5 fils in 2024.

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was BD5.462m, compared to BD6.488m in the prior year, representing a 16pc decrease.

Total net profit and surplus for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 was BD2.381m, compared to BD3.551m in the same period of 2024, reflecting a 33pc decrease.

For the 12-month period, total net profit and surplus reached BD9.421m, compared to BD8.068m in 2024, representing a 17pc increase, primarily driven by the consolidation of BNI and BNL results, as well as post-acquisition gains recognised from the reclassification of a financial investment to an investment in an associate.

Total equity attributable to shareholders as at December 31, 2025 stood at BD54.666m, compared to BD39.511m as at December 31, 2024, reflecting a 38pc increase. Total assets increased to BD208.261m, compared to BD108.177m at the end of 2024, marking a 93pc increase, mainly due to the consolidation of BNI and BNL.

The policyholders’ fund reported a net surplus of BD334,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to BD395,000 in the same period of 2024, representing a 15pc decrease. For the twelve-month period, a net surplus of BD697,000 was recorded, compared to BD1.177m in 2024, reflecting a 41pc decrease.

Recognised takaful contributions for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 amounted to BD26.834m, compared to BD15.878m in the same period of 2024, representing a 69pc increase. For the twelve-month period, recognised takaful contributions reached BD94.133m, up from BD59.029m in 2024, reflecting a 59pc increase.

The board of directors has proposed the distribution of a cash dividend equivalent to 25pc of the company’s paid-up share capital, amounting to 25 fils per share, with a total value of BD4.247m (net of treasury shares). This proposed dividend is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities and the company’s shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Solidarity Bahrain chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani said: “The past year has been a highly progressive period for Solidarity Bahrain, marked by the successful merger with Bahrain National Insurance (bni) and Bahrain National Life (bnl). This strategic integration has strengthened Solidarity’s operational foundations and enhanced its market positioning. The company’s profit increased by 17pc compared to the previous year, reflecting disciplined execution of the strategy and continued value creation for shareholders. As we look ahead, the board remains confident in Solidarity Bahrain’s ability to capitalise on this momentum, deliver long-term growth, and contribute positively to the development of Bahrain’s insurance sector.”

Jawad Mohammed, chief executive officer of Solidarity Bahrain, said: “The company’s performance in Q4 and across 2025 reflects a period of focused execution and transformation for Solidarity Bahrain. Beyond financial performance, the year saw progress in enhancing our product portfolio, advancing digital capabilities, and improving service delivery across general and life insurance segments.”

He added: “We continue to invest in our people, technology, and systems to elevate our offerings. In parallel, we reinforced our commitment to social responsibility through initiatives including Solidarity Drive, which supports national traffic safety efforts and contributes to the kingdom’s broader initiatives aimed at promoting safer roads in Bahrain. Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustainable growth, and strengthening Solidarity Bahrain’s position as a leading insurance provider in the kingdom.”

