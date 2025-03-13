Riyadh – SHL Finance Company posted a surge of 1,040.50% in net profit after Zakat and income tax to SAR 26.52 million during 2024 compared to SAR 2.32 million in 2023.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.27 in 2024 from SAR 0.02 in the previous year, according to the financial results.

The total assets increased by 2.97% to SAR 4.51 billion in 2024, compared with SAR 4.38 billion in 2023.

SHL Finance stated: “The company achieved a total income from special financing commissions during the current year amounting to SAR 359.50 million, compared to SAR 305.50 million for the previous year, with an increase of 17.67%. This improvement is due to the increase in profit rates on new loans as well as the growth in the size of the financing portfolio.”

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, SHL Finance recorded net profits worth SAR 15.76 million while its total assets hit SAR 4.52 billion as of 30 September.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher