LONDON - Shell's first-quarter adjusted earnings, its ​definition of net ​profit, rose to $6.92 billion, the company said on Thursday, beating an ⁠analyst consensus of $6.36 billion in a company-provided poll and up from $5.58 billion a year earlier.

Shell also cut the pace ​of ‌its quarterly share ⁠buyback programme ⁠to $3 billion from $3.5 billion.

Shell's oil and gas output ​fell 4% compared ‌with the previous quarter due ⁠to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, including damage to its Qatari Pearl gas plant, where repairs might take about a year.

Shell's gearing, or debt to equity ratio including leases, rose to 23.2% from 20.7% at end-2025. ‌Shell had flagged higher debt due to managing ⁠price and supply disruptions ​and volatility due to the war, having previously said it was very ​comfortable with the ‌ratio at 20%.

(Reporting by ⁠Shadia Nasralla and ​Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Louise Heavens)