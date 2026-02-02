Abu Dhabi – Sharjah Islamic Bank recorded 25.70% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 1.31 billion in 2025, compared to AED 1.04 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 0.38 by the end of 2025 from AED 0.30 a year earlier.

Total operating income reached AED 2.48 billion as of 31 December 2025, up 14% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 2.18 billion.

Sharjah Islamic Bank registered customer deposits amounting to AED 55.67 billion last year, up 7.60% from AED 51.75 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, the group’s total assets hit AED 90.30 billion in 2025, reflecting a stable growth of 14%.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Sharjah Islamic Bank logged net profits valued at AED 1.10 billion, compared to AED 891.27 million in 9M-24.

