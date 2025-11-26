Saudi Arabia-listed Obeikan Glass Company has fully acquired Obeikan AGC Company for SAR 22.89 million ($6.1 million).

The company, which previously held a minority stake (19%) in Obeikan AGC, now has full strategic and operational control over the coated glass manufacturing business, it confirmed on Tuesday.

The firm said it has acquired the remaining 81% shareholding from its partners, including the 50% held by foreign entity, AGC France Holding, 18.6% from Obeikan Investment Group and 12.4% from Saudi Advanced Industries Company.

The sale and purchase agreement for the takeover was announced back in September 2025.

