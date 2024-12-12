The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) has received approval to increase its share capital to 38.02 billion riyals ($10.1 billion) as the company looks to boost its phosphate business.

Ma’aden, which lists the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), as a majority stakeholder, said the company will issue more than 111 million ordinary shares, representing a 3.01% increase.

The capital hike will allow Ma’aden to acquire 100% of the shares in Ma’aden Wa’ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (MWSPC) from Mosaic Phosphates.

MWSPC is an $8 billion joint venture investment of which Ma’aden owns 60%, with Mosaic and the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation owning 25% and 15% each, respectively.

The transaction will increase Ma’aden’s stake in MWSPC to 85%.

Mosaic Netherlands Holding Company is the designated recipient of the new shares, at a nominal value of SAR 10 per share, following the terms of an agreement signed in April between Mosaic and the mining company.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

