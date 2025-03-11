Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company achieved 56.55% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits attributable to the shareholders at SAR 64.30 million in 2024, versus SAR 147.97 million.

Insurance revenues climbed by 15.82% to SAR 3.34 billion in 2024 from SAR 2.88 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 0.62 last year from SAR 1.45 at the end of December 2023.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Walaa Cooperative recorded net profits after Zakat attributable to the owners valued of SAR 64.30 million, up 2.14% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 62.95 million.

