Sinad Holding Company incurred net losses worth SAR 5.80 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 55.72% plunge from SAR 13.10 million in H1-24.

The revenues declined by 3.55% to SAR 822.80 million as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 853.10 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Loss per share dropped to SAR 0.05 in H1-25 from SAR 0.10 in H1-24.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Sinad Holding turned to net losses of SAR 3 million, compared to net profits of SAR 900,000 in Q2-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 410.80 million in April-June 2025, up 0.78% from SAR 407.60 million in Q2-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net losses widened by 11.11% compared to SAR 2.70 million in Q1-25, while the revenues edged down by 0.31% from SAR 412.10 million.

