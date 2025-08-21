Riyadh - The board of Services Equipment Company proposed cash dividends amounting to SAR 3.60 million, equivalent to 15% of the SAR 50 million capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

Service Equipment will pay out a dividend of SAR 1.50 per share to 2.40 million eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

The distribution date for the dividends will be disclosed at a later time.

At the end of June 2025, the company’s net profits plunged by 40.06% to SAR 4.56 million from SAR 7.61 million in H1-24.

The Tadawul-listed firm achieved an annual growth of 1.49% in revenue to SAR 26.40 million during the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to SAR 26.01 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.90 in H1-25, down year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 3.17.

