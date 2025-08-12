Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) suffered net losses worth SAR 110.14 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net profits of SAR 217.24 million in H1-24.

Negative revenues stood at SAR 91.12 million in H1-25, compared to sales amounting to SAR 241.49 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Loss per share hit SAR 1.87 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 3.68 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company swung to net losses of SAR 115.39 million, versus a net profit of SAR 108.52 million in Q2-24.

On a quarterly basis, SAIC turned to net losses in Q2-25 compared to net profits of SAR 5.25 million in Q1-25.

