Riyadh Cement Company registered 1.02% lower net profits at SAR 133.15 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 134.52 million in H1-24.

Revenues amounted to SAR 416.11 million as of 30 June 2025, marking an 18.03% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 352.54 million in H1-24, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 1.10 in H1-25 from SAR 1.12 in the same period a year earlier.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits of Riyadh Cement fell by 10.79% to SAR 57.46 million from SAR 64.42 million in Q2-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased by 16.64% YoY to SAR 190.88 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 163.65 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits shrank by 24.06% compared to SAR 75.68 million in Q1-25, while the revenues declined by 15.24% from SAR 225.22 million.

Dividends for H1-25

The board of the Tadawul-listed company greenlighted cash dividends amounting to SAR 120 million, equivalent to 10% of the company’s SAR 1.20 billion capital, for H1-25.

Riyadh Cement will pay out SAR 1 per share for 120 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the H1-25 dividends will be 8 and 19 September, respectively.

