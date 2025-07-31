Riyadh: Nahdi Medical Company recorded net profits valued at SAR 493.60 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 2.68% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 480.70 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 5.16 billion as of 30 June 2025, marking an annual rise of 9.13% from SAR 4.73 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 3.80 in H1-25 from SAR 3.70 in H1-24.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the medical group posted 3.75% YoY lower net profits at SAR 238.40 million, compared to SAR 247.70 million.

During April-June 2025, the revenues grew by 2.22% to SAR 2.52 billion from SAR 2.47 billion in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits declined by 6.58% from SAR 255.20 million in Q1-25, while the revenues fell by 4.07% from SAR 2.63 billion.

Dividends for H1-25

The board members decided to disburse cash dividends valued at SAR 338 million for 130 million eligible shares. Nahdi Medical will distribute SAR 2.60 per share for H1-25.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-25 dividends will be 12 and 26 August, respectively.

