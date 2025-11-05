Makkah Construction and Development Company registered net profits totaling SAR 380 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking an annual increase of 16.92% from SAR 325 million.

Revenues jumped by 34.12% to SAR 908 million at the end of September 2025 from SAR 677 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 1.90 in 9M-25, compared to SAR 1.63 in the same period last year.

Financial Statements for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Makkah Construction achieved 23.18% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 85 million, compared with SAR 69 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues leapt 100% YoY to SAR 284 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 142 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 40.97% compared to SAR 144 million in Q2-25, while the revenues shrank by 26.80% from SAR 388 million.

