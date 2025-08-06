Riyadh - Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef) achieved 13.22% lower net profits at SAR 466.70 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 537.85 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 4.37 billion as of 30 June 2025, down 10.91% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 4.91 billion in H1-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 2.77 in H1-25 from SAR 3.20 a year earlier.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Luberef witnessed an annual drop of 17.95% in net profit to SAR 245.19 million, compared to SAR 298.84 million.

The revenues plunged by 17.57% YoY to SAR 2.24 billion in April-June 2025 from SAR 2.72 billion.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits increased by 10.69% from SAR 221.50 million in Q1-25, while the revenues grew by 5.69% from SAR 2.12 billion.

Dividends for H1-25

The board decided to disburse cash dividends valued at SAR 168.26 million, representing 10% of the company’s capital, for H1-25.

On 15 October, the Saudi group is set to pay out SAR 1 per share for 168.26 million eligible shares.

