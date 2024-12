The board of directors of Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) approved a 10% cash dividend for the second half of 2024.

The company will distribute 562.5 million Saudi riyals ($149.8 million), or SAR 1 per share, the Saudi stock exchange-listed petrochemical major said.

The last date of eligibility for dividends is February 25, 2025, with distribution on March 16, 2025.

