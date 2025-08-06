Riyadh - Dallah Healthcare Company generated net profits valued at SAR 279.82 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 21.05% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 231.14 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 1.89 billion as of 30 June 2025, an annual rise of 22.33% from SAR 1.54 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.81 in H1-25 from SAR 2.37 a year earlier.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company recorded 11.10% higher net profits at SAR 124.26 million, compared to SAR 111.84 million in Q2-24.

The revenues jumped by 38.84% YoY to SAR 1.06 billion during April-June 2025 from SAR 765.18 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits plunged by 20.12% from SAR 155.56 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues increased by 27.58% from SAR 832.75 million.

Dividends for Q2-25

The board approved cash dividends valued at SAR 50.59 million to 86 million eligible shares for Q2-25.

The medical group will distribute SAR 0.50 per share, representing 5% of the share's nominal value.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 17 August and 4 September, respectively.

