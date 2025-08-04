Riyadh - National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) logged 20.72% lower net profits at SAR 940.27 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 1.18 billion.

Revenues declined by 7.90% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 4.62 billion as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 5.02 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 1.02 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to SAR 1.29 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Bahri recorded an annual plunge of 44.42% in net profit to SAR 407.45 million, compared to SAR 733.19 million.

The revenues hit SAR 2.46 billion in April-June 2025, down 9.25% YoY from SAR 2.71 billion.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits fell by 23.52% from SAR 532.82 million in Q1-25, while the revenues hiked by 13.60% from SAR 2.16 billion.

