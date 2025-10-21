Riyadh: Ayyan Investment Company turned into profitability at SAR 468.43 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 138.81 million in 9M-24.

Revenues hiked by 546.30% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 125.64 million as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 19.43 million, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 4.66 in 9M-25, versus a loss per share of SAR 1.55 a year earlier.

The accumulated losses reached SAR 1.96 million at the end of September, which equals 0.19% of the company’s capital.

Financials for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Ayyan Investment generated net profits worth SAR 84.16 million, compared to net losses valued at SAR 34.54 million in Q3-24.

The group’s revenues jumped by 1,260% to SAR 90.58 million in July-September 2025 from SAR 6.65 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 profits widened by 373.11% from SAR 17.78 million in Q2-25, while the revenues climbed by 247.64% from SAR 26.05 million.

