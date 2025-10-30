Riyadh - Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (Amak) recorded an annual surge of 53.37% in net profits to SAR 209.65 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with SAR 136.69 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.37 in 9M-25 from SAR 1.55 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues hit SAR 749.39 million during the January-September 2025 period, marking a 35.32% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 553.76 million.

Financial Statements for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, AMAK delivered net profits valued at SAR 81.36 million, higher by 36.17% YoY than SAR 59.75 million.

The revenues grew by 25.51% YoY to SAR 271.05 million during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025 from SAR 215.95 million.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits rose by 11.39% from SAR 73.04 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues climbed by 4.83% compared with SAR 258.56 million.

