Riyadh - Almarai Company recorded net profits attributable to the owners valued at SAR 2.45 billion in 2025, up 6.18% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.31 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.48 last year from SAR 2.34 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Sales hit SAR 22.06 billion at the end of December 2025, an annual growth of 5.17% from SAR 20.97 billion.

Financials for Q4-25

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the Saudi group achieved SAR 464.79 million in net profit, higher by 7.90% YoY than SAR 430.72 million.

Likewise, the revenues climbed by 5.80% YoY to SAR 5.45 billion in Q4-25 from SAR 5.15 billion.

The quarterly profits fell by 24.20% from SAR 613.23 million in Q3-25, while the sales declined by 1.72% from SAR 5.55 billion.

