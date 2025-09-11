Riyadh: The board of Riyadh Cables Group Company has approved interim cash dividends of SAR 299.43 million, equivalent to 20% of the company’s SAR 1.50 billion capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The Tadawul-listed company will distribute SAR 2 per share to 149.71 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set for 29 September and 14 October 2025, respectively.

During the January-June 2025 period, Riyadh Cables registered SAR 535.61 million in net profits, reflecting a 63.10% year-on-year (YoY) surge from SAR 328.37 million.

