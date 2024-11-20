Doha: The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) edged lower by 0.08% at the start of trading on Tuesday, losing 8.08 points, down to the level of 10,445 compared to yesterday's closing.

QSE index saw a rise in Insurance by 0.47%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.17%; Real Estate by 0.05%. However, the index was weighed down by a decline in four sectors: Telecoms by 0.49%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.26%; Transportation by 0.21%; and Industrials by 0.16%.

Around 10:00 am, 28.702 million shares were traded in 1,575 transactions valued QR 49.011 million.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

