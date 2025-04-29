Saudi digital platform operator iMENA has raised $135m in a private funding round ahead of a planned IPO.

Funding comes from the Public Investment Fund via Sanabil Investments, venture capital firm FJ Labs, founder of SellAnyCar Saygin Yalcin and other Saudi investors, with the capital raise taking the form of both cash and contributions in kind.

iMENA will use the funds to increase its shareholding in its three highest performing businesses; classified advertising platform OpenSooq, ride hailing service Jeeny and vehicle marketplace SellAnyCar.

Al Rajhi Bank was adviser for the placement.

The capital raise is the first tranche of a pre-IPO funding round as the company restructures as a Saudi closed joint stock company in preparation for listing on Tadawul.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE contribute the company’s largest sources of revenue at 40% each and it has operations in Jordan, Oman and Kuwait.

Yalcin will join the board of directors and Sanabil will also appoint a board member.

