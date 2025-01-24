Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed its trading session on Thursday, up by 44.72 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 10,660.12 points.

During the session, a total of 205,800,491 shares were traded, with a value of QR 579,649,165.870, resulting from the execution of 18,501 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 43 companies rise, while nine companies' shares declined.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 623,442,881,007.410, compared to QR 620,529,216,411.860 in the previous session.

