Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) witnessed gains during April this year. The QSE index closed the month at 10,487.9 points registering a monthly gain of 2.9% while the Qatar All Share Index witnessed slightly better performance and registered a monthly gain of 3.1% during April 2026 indicating investor interest across the broader market segments.

The performance between the two indices diverged in terms of YTD performance with the QSE index showing a decline of 2.6%, while the QSE All Share index recorded a gain of 0.5%. The monthly sector performance chart reflected gains for all the sectors, according to report by Kamco Invest.

The Telecoms index topped during the month with a gain of 10.9%, followed by Industrials and Insurance indices with gains of 10.3% and 5.0%, respectively. Gains for the Industrial index were mainly led by shares of Estithmar Holding and Mannai Corp which were up by 27.1% and 19.1%, respectively, during the month, while shares of Aamal Co. declined by 3.5%.

During the month, both the constituents in Telecoms sector, Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo, reported gains of 10.3% and 12.9%, respectively.

In the Banks & Financial Services sector, most of the listed Qatari banks witnessed gains during the month with Qatar National Bank reporting a gain of 1.8% followed by the Commercial Bank and Dukhan Bank with gains of 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively.

The gains in the insurance sector were primarily driven by shares of Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Co. and Doha Insurance Co, which rose by 46.3% and 9.3%, respectively. In the Transportation sector, all the constituent stocks reported gains with shares of Gulf Warehousing Co. leading with a gain of 4.2% during April.

Within the Consumer & Goods sector, shares of Qatar German Co for Medical reported a gain of 12.0% followed by Medicare Group with 8.5%, respectively, whereas the Mekdam Holding Group reported a decline of 13.0%.

The monthly stock performance chart was topped with Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Co. with a gain of 46.3% followed by Estithmar Holding and Dlala Brokerage & Investments with gains of 27.1% and 26.4%, respectively.

In terms of the trading activity, total volume of shares traded during the month increased by 22% to 4.3 billion shares during April 2026 as compared to 3.5 billion shares in March 2026. Value traded also increased by 1.7% to reach QR10.6bn during April 2026 compared to QR10.4bn shares in March this year.

Baladna topped the monthly volume traded chart with 628.5 million traded shares followed by Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co. and Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding at 397.7 million shares and 332.5 million shares, respectively.

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