DOHA: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed this week with a 1.96 percent decrease, losing 208.71 points to reach 10,445 points, compared to last week’s close.

Financial market analyst Youssef Bouhlaika attributed the weekly decline witnessed by the QSE index, to the acceleration of selling pressures as a result of its fall below the 10,500 point level.

In his remarks to QNA, the financial market analyst said that the approval of the dividend distributions made by the listed companies that have held their general assemblies so far will have an impact on the stock trading prices in the coming period, which are likely to move in low horizontal ranges linked to the amount of the distribution, for a certain period, after which they will rise again.

The financial market analyst pointed out that the index fell by 2.1 percent this month, heading towards the largest decline since May 2024. In terms of liquidity, Bouhlaika indicated that the total trading amounted to nearly QR2.714bn, with an average daily trading of QR 542 million, expecting the general index to rise at the beginning of next March with the announcement of the results of the first quarter of 2025.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

