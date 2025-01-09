Qatar - The domestic and Gulf institutions were seen net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.04% or about five points to 10,455.97, recovering from an intraday low of 10,366 points.

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Wednesday seen closing in the positive trajectory despite net profit booking pressure in four of the seven sectors.



The transport and telecom counters witnessed higher than average demand in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was down QR0.38bn or 0.06% to QR614.89bn on the back of microcap segments.



The foreign individuals were also seen net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank).



More than 59% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the key index in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Gulf retail investors were seen net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.04% and the All Islamic Index by 0.03%, while the All Share Index was down 0.07% in the main market.



The transport sector index rose 1.15%, telecom (0.77%) and industrials (0.14%); while consumer goods and services declined 1.21%, real estate (0.93%), insurance (0.64%) and banks and financial services (0.16%).



Major movers in the main market included Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Nakilat, Mekdam Holding, Ooredoo and Gulf Warehousing.



Nevertheless, Zad Holding, Doha Bank, Gulf International Services, Estithmar Holding, Qatar German Medical Devices, Commercial Bank, Lesha Bank, Qatar Oman Investment, Widam Food, Baladna, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Ezdan and United Development Company were among the loses in the main bourse.



In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.



The domestic institutions’ net buying strengthened markedly to QR22.06mn against QR10.38mn on January 7.



The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR19.27mn compared with net sellers of QR0.22mn on Tuesday.



The foreign individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR8.88mn against net profit takers of QR3.43mn the previous day.



The Gulf retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.68mn compared with net sellers of QR2.22mn on January 7.



The Qatari individual investors’ net selling declined significantly to QR10.74mn against QR33.88mn on Tuesday.



However, the foreign funds were net sellers to the extent of QR42.02mn compared with net buyers of QR25.04mn the previous day.



The Arab institutions turned net profit takers to the tune of QR0.1mn against no major net exposure on January 7.



The Arab retail investors’ net buying weakened perceptibly to QR1.97mn compared to QR4.42mn on Tuesday.



Trade volumes in the main market soared 24% to 158.25mn shares, value by 36% to QR509.47mn and transactions by 47% to 19,928.



The venture market saw an 80% contraction in trade volumes to 0.02mn equities, 75% in value to QR0.06mn and 46% in deals to 14.

