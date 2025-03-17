Mannai Corporation – which enters its 75th year of business in Qatar, continuing to support the nation’s development with its diversified portfolio of trading and services – has reported net profit of QR 171mn in 2024.



As a public listed company, Mannai has continued to deliver shareholder value and maintained a robust year-on-year dividend yield amounting to QR3.9bn cash dividends paid to its shareholders since listing on the Qatar Stock Exchange.



The board had declared a dividend distribution of 25% of the nominal value of the shares, equating to QR0.25 per share.



The group revenue for the year was QR5.6bn, driven by information and communications technology business which contributed 50% of revenues, said Mannai, which last week held its annual general assembly meeting.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the period amounted to QR589mn.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Doha