Qatar - Mannai Corporation reported a revenue (from continued operations) of QR2.1bn for the first half of the year, reflecting a 7% increase on the same period last year.



The group's gross profit rose by 7.3% to QR354mn compared to the first half of 2024.



Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period amounted to QR198mn.



Earnings before tax increased by 3.6%, reaching QR71mn for the first half of the year, compared to QR69mn for the same period last year.



Group net profit for the period increased by 4% to QR70mn compared to QR67mn for the same period last year.



Mannai Corporation’s Board of Directors has scheduled an extraordinary general assembly on September 8 “to consider, discuss and approve” the share sale of 67% in Damas International Limited to Titan Group.

