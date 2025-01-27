Qatar - Robust corporate earnings was seen masking uncertainties over the US tariff policies as the Qatar Stock Exchange saw its key index amass as much as 188 points and capitalisation add more than QR10bn this week.



The foreign institutions were seen bullish as the 20-stock Qatar Index gained 1.8% this week which saw Commercial Bank and AlRayan Bank report net profit of QR3.03bn and QR1.51bn respectively in 2024.



The telecom, real estate, insurance, industrials, transport and consumer goods sectors witnessed higher than average demand this week which saw Woqod post net profit of QR1.05bn in 2024.



About 83% of the trade constituents extended gains to investors in the main market this week which saw Doha Bank’s 2024 net profit at QR851.46mn.

The Gulf retail investors were seen net buyers, albeit at lower levels, in the main bourse this week which saw Gulf Warehousing report net profit of QR171.89mn in 2024.



However, the Qatari individuals were increasingly net sellers in the main bourse this week which saw a total of 0.22mn AlRayan Bank-sponsored exchange-traded fund QATR worth QR0.49mn trade across 49 deals.



The Arab retail investors were increasingly bearish in the main market this week which saw as many as 0.01mn Doha Bank-sponsored exchange-traded fund QETF valued at QR0.09mn change hands across nine transactions.



The foreign individuals turned net profit takers in the main bourse this week which saw Al Mahhar Holding receive no-objection from the Qatar Financial Market Authority to shift to the main market from the juniour bourse.



The Islamic index was seen outperforming the other indices of the main market this week, which saw Meeza disclose its intent to expand its data centre capacity by 4MW.



Market capitalisation was seen adding QR10.37bn or 1.69% to QR623.44bn on the back of large and midcap segments this week which saw Estithmar Holding, through its subsidiary Elegancia Health Care L.I.B.Q. Services, sign pact with Libya’s Department of Support and Development Medical Services to assist in the operational mechanisms, training, and development of several public hospitals across that country.



Trade turnover and volumes were on the increase in the main market as well as junior bourse this week which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Gulf institutions turned net sellers this week which saw as many as 0.11mn sovereign bonds valued at QR1.06bn change hands across three transactions. The Total Return Index rose 1.8%, the All Share Index by 1.53% and the All Islamic Index by 2.6% this week which saw industrials and realty sector together constitute more than 51% of the total trade volumes.



The telecom sector index zoomed 5.93%, real estate (4.53%), insurance (3.43%), industrials (2.85%), transport (2.39%) and consumer goods and services (2.22%); while banks and financial services was down 0.02%.



Major gainers in the main market included Industries Qatar, Ooredoo, Ezdan, Qamco, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Vodafone Qatar, Alijarah Holding, Nakilat, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Commercial Bank, Lesha Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Baladna, Salam International Investment, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Barwa and Mazaya Qatar.



Nevertheless, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Estithmar Holding, Gulf Warehousing, Beema, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank and QNB were among the losers in the main bourse.



In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The foreign funds were net buyers to the tune of QR147.41mn against net sellers of QR82.29mn the week ended January 16.



The Gulf individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR0.01mn compared with net profit takers of QR3.69mn the previous week.



However, the Qatari individuals’ net selling increased substantially to QR196.61mn against QR16.96mn a week ago.



The Arab retail investors’ net selling expanded significantly to QR19.24mn compared to QR6.74mn the week ended January 16.



The foreign individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR7.41mn against net buyers of QR3.53mn the previous week.



The Gulf institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR5.2mn compared with net buyers of QR13.42mn a week ago.



The domestic institutions’ net buying decreased noticeably to QR81.05mn against QR92.04mn the week ended January 16.



The Arab funds had no major net exposure compared with net buyers to the extent of QR0.68mn the previous week.



The main market saw 53% jump in trade volumes to 1.03bn shares, 30% in value to QR2.46bn and 16% in deals to 83,827 this week.



In the venture market, trade volumes more than doubled to 4.95mn equities and value almost tripled to QR12.62mn on more than doubled transactions to 397.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

