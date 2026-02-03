ABU DHABI - NMDC Energy, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, today announced its full year financial results for 2025, with revenues surging 29 percent Y-o-Y to AED18.7 billion, with 30 percent of revenues coming from international (non-UAE markets), while net profit grew 14 percent Y-o-Y to AED1.6 billion.

In light of these outstanding results, NMDC Energy’s board proposed increasing its cash dividend by 14 percent to AED800 million for the 2025 financial year, representing a 16 fils per share and a payout ratio of 50 percent, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming General Assembly Meeting.

These solid financial results were driven by NMDC Energy’s capacity expansion, an increase in operating agility, as well as its ability to forge strong, diversified partnerships to execute projects with efficiency across multiple markets.

NMDC Energy’s backlog currently stands at AED40.1 billion as of 31st December 2025, with AED13.9 billion in awarded projects. International (non-UAE) markets accounted for 20 percent of the backlog, while the UAE represented the remaining 80 percent, positioning NMDC Energy as the #1 EPC contractor in the Middle East, with a growing geographic footprint through flagship projects across some of the world’s most dynamic energy markets. Meanwhile, NMDC Energy’s pipeline stood at AED58.6 billion in projects spread across the UAE, GCC, and beyond.

Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said, “This resilient set of results is a clear reflection of our ability to synergise our world-class fleet of vessels, state-of-the-art fabrication yards, exceptional talent, digital innovation, and longstanding client relationships. Our strong backlog and healthy pipeline demonstrate the underlying strength of our business and how we are positioned to meet the future demands of the energy market in the UAE and beyond.”

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, stated, “NMDC Energy has delivered record-high revenues and profits, marking its strongest financial performance to date, underpinned by business model optimization, disciplined project execution, and the effective deployment of AI across our operations. In the period ahead, we will prioritise disciplined growth, operational excellence, and sustainable long-term value creation for the markets in which we operate, our clients, our partners, and our shareholders.”