Doha, Qatar: Under the chairmanship of H E Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, yesterday the Board of Directors (“BOD”) of Nebras Energy approved the financial results for the three months period ended on March 31, 2026.

Nebras Energy reported revenue of QR725m compared to QR681m during the same period in 2025. Gross profit amounted to QR220m compared to QR209m during the same period in 2025.

This performance generated a net profit (attributable to the equity holders of the Company) of QR295m (EPS: QR0.27) compared to QR288m (EPS: QR0.26) during the same period in 2025.

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