Cairo – National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt (NBK-Egypt) registered 19% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 6.10 billion (KWD 38.40 million) in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus EGP 5.20 billion (KWD 38.20 million).

Net operating income hit EGP 11.80 billion in 9M-25, an annual surge of 23% from EGP 9.70 billion, according to the financial results.

The lender reported net interest income totaling EGP 10.20 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to EGP 8.20 billion in 9M-24.

Total assets amounted to EGP 220 billion by the end of 9M-25, up by 13% when compared to EGP 196 billion by the end of 2024.

Likewise, total loans and credit facilities jumped by 16% to EGP 121 billion by the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, versus EGP 104 billion recorded at the end of 2024. The customer deposits increased by 12% to EGP 179 billion from EGP 160 billion.

Shaikha Al Bahar, Chairman of NBK-Egypt, said: “The solid growth in NBK–Egypt’s profits and financial results during the third quarter of 2025 reaffirms its continued success in strengthening its position within the Egyptian market, one of NBK Group’s key strategic growth markets, driven by its promising opportunities and positive outlook.”

Al Bahar elaborated that NBK–Egypt’s strong profitability is mainly driven by operating earnings supported by an improving business environment, an indicator of Egypt’s economic stability and notable progress.

Yasser El-Tayeb, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director of NBK-Egypt, commented: “The bank’s strong results and the accelerated growth delivered across all key financial indicators through the end of Q3-25 affirm its resilience and its ability to fully leverage its capabilities to sustain performance, despite prevailing market challenges locally and globally.”

Al Tayeb noted that NBK–Egypt maintains a balanced operating model across all business lines, with efficiency levels and risk ratios calibrated to support growth and ensure long-term sustainability.

He also indicated that the majority of NBK–Egypt’s income is derived from credit operations within the Corporate Banking segment, complemented by the growing contribution of Retail Banking.

At the end of June 2025, NBK-Egypt logged 30% YoY higher net profits at EGP 4.10 billion, compared to EGP 3.20 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

