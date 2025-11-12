Bahrain - National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has reported a 2 per cent increase in its net profit attributable to shareholders reaching BD19.4 million ($51.5m) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to BD19.1m ($50.7m) in the same period of 2024.

The profitability performance is mainly attributed to the group’s continued ability to sustain its non-interest income across its diversified product offerings and client base, complemented by a reduction in provisioning requirements.

Earnings per share increased to 9 fils for the third quarter of 2025 compared with 8 fils in the same period of 2024.

Total comprehensive income attributable to NBB shareholders for the quarter increased by 58pc to BD31.7m compared to BD20m in the same period 2024. The increase is attributable to the positive mark-to-market movements of the bond portfolio.

NBB has reported a 2pc increase in its net profit attributable to the shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, recording BD66.9m ($177.5m) compared to BD65.7m ($174.3m) for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the group’s diversified revenue streams including fee-based income which registered a 22pc growth, in addition to lower provisioning requirements.

Earnings per share increased to 30 fils for the period compared with 29 fils in the same period of 2024.

Total comprehensive income attributable to NBB shareholders for the nine month period decreased by 8pc to BD66m compared with BD71.4m in 2024. The decrease is attributable to the negative mark-to-market movements of the equity portfolio.

The group’s total equity attributable to shareholders decreased by 3pc as of September 30, 2025 to BD568.7m compared to BD583.8m reported as of end-2024. The change primarily reflects the group’s strategic approach to delivering value to its shareholders following the approval and declaration of BD56.4m in year-end cash dividends for 2024, as well as the approval and declaration of interim dividends of BD22.6m in 2025, while sustaining a solid capital position.

The group’s total assets increased by 7pc during the period to BD5,883.8m compared to BD5,522.2m recorded on December 31, 2024.

On the occasion, NBB chairwoman Hala Yateem said: “NBB delivered an attributable net profit of BD66.9m for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, recording a 2pc increase compared to the same period last year, and the strongest result for this period in the bank’s history. Our profitability was supported by continued balance sheet expansion, with total assets rising by 7pc compared to year-end levels. Loans and advances and customer deposits both grew by 3pc, reflecting steady growth across the group’s core banking activities. These results demonstrate the resilience of our financial position and the confidence of our customers. Our return on average equity remains at 15.8pc, a testament to the group’s consistently positive financial performance.

“In addition, NBB became the first bank in Bahrain to operate an Uptime Institute tier 3 certified data centre, reinforcing our operational resilience to support the next wave of financial services innovation. We also expanded our wealth management offering with the launch of structured investment products for accredited investors, while also broadening support for the SME sector through our dedicated SME centres. We also strengthened our community impact through programmes that support education, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and environmental sustainability. These efforts continue to serve our strategic mandate of operating as a responsible institution working towards long-term value creation.

“We look forward to delivering a strong finish to the year, driven by performance and aligned with Bahrain’s broader development ambitions. We extend our appreciation to our shareholders for their continued confidence, our customers for trusting us as their financial partner, and our teams for their dedication to NBB’s progress.”

NBB Group chief executive Usman Ahmed said: “NBB maintained its positive trajectory in the third quarter, with attributable net income reaching BD19.4m, up 2pc from the same period last year. Our efforts remained focused on strengthening our digital foundation, enhancing the client experience, investing in our people, and advancing our community impact.

“Our digital-first approach saw the launch of specialised training programmes, including the AI and Digital Banking Academy and the second edition of TechStride, reflecting our continued investment in innovation both within the Group and across the wider community. Our commitment to national talent development remained central to our agenda, as reflected by our sponsorship of Youth City 2030 and the conclusion of the fourth edition of our Evolve summer internship programme, both of which focused on equipping young Bahrainis with practical skills, financial awareness, and industry exposure. Internally, we continued to build leadership capacity through strategic appointments aligned with our long-term objectives.

“Additionally, NBB participated in high-level dialogues on sustainable finance in different forums, reaffirming our role in directing capital towards environmentally aligned opportunities. As we look forward, we will continue to pursue opportunities in collaboration, innovation, and capability-building to deliver greater value for our stakeholders.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).